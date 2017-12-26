Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches both targets in Week 16 win
Higbee caught both his targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 27-23 road win over Tennessee.
The two receptions improved the sophomore tight end a lackluster four catches for 22 yards through the past four weeks. While his diving 10-yard grab in the second quarter of Sunday's win showcased Higbee's athleticism and potential, he hasn't been involved enough in the passing attack to provide serviceable fantasy numbers in the majority of settings.
