Higbee caught three of his six targets for 34 yards during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Seattle.

After finding the end zone last week, Higbee failed to make a fantasy dent again Sunday against the Seahawks. He's only topped 50 receiving yards in four games all season, and three of his five touchdowns came in Week 2. It's been a disappointing campaign for the fifth-year tight end, and his prospects aren't promising for the season finale, either. Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) underwent surgery Monday, and backup QB John Walford hasn't played a competitive game since the 2019 preseason.