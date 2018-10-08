Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches just two of four targets
Higbee played 53 of 80 offensive snaps but caught just two of his four targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 33-31 win over Seattle.
Higbee continues to receive more playing time than fellow tight end Gerald Everett (16 offensive snaps), but Everett is making more of an impact in the passing game. If Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) are forced to miss time, or are limited, there could be more targets to go around. However, at this stage of the game, Higbee should still be viewed as an unreliable fantasy asset.
