Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches lone target
Higbee caught his only target for a three-yard gain in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
Higbee started and appeared to play all the snaps with Jared Goff, while rookie second-round pick Gerald Everett mostly worked with the second unit. Given the slow learning curve for young tight ends, Higbee should be able to lock down the starting role heading into Week 1, though any struggles during the season could open up an opportunity for Everett. Both players face a difficult path to earning significant target volume in an offense that appears fully stocked with skill-position weapons in the wake of the Sammy Watkins trade. That said, Watkins' presence should help open up the middle of the field for the team's tight ends, running backs and slot receivers.
