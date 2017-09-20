Higbee was unable to connect with quarterback Jared Goff on his lone target of the game during Sunday's 27-20 loss to Washington.

Higbee, a classic flex tight end, seemed to be getting his perfect coach when Sean McVay was hired in January. A former tight ends coach, McVay made great use of the tight end as a coordinator in Washington, but it hasn't played out that way thus far this season. Though Higbee has taken starter-level snaps, including 41 of 50 on Sunday, it's been rookie Gerald Everett with the big plays thus far with three catches of at least 20 yards in the first two weeks of the season.