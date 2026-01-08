Higbee (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game in Carolina, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee kicked off the week listed as limited on injury reports Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ankle issue that sidelined him Weeks 12-17, but he ended it with a full practice Thursday, paving the way for him to play in the Rams' playoff opener. In his return from injured reserve this past Sunday against the Cardinals, he ranked third among L.A. tight ends in snap share (64 percent) but still put up 91 yards and one touchdown on five catches (six targets). With rookie TE Terrance Ferguson (hamstring) questionable for Saturday, Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen appear poised to handle most of the reps at the position this weekend, even if Ferguson is active.