Higbee caught each of his four targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 win over New Orleans in the NFC Championship Game.

Despite playing just 39 snaps to Gerald Everett's 47, the third-year tight end had a massive impact on the outcome of Sunday's contest, hitting paydirt from one yard out in the third quarter and later catching two passes on the game-winning drive in overtime. Higbee managed just seven catches for 94 in five games during December, but he did enjoy a productive stretch the previous month and has now bounced back strong with six receptions in two playoff games. Higbee and Everett figure to continue sharing snaps and targets in the Super Bowl against New England.