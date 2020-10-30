Higbee (hand) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Miami, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
The Rams are listing Higbee as questionable for a second straight week, hoping he'll be able to suit up this time. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, whereas last week he didn't do any work until the final session (Saturday) before the game. It is possible Higbee has his pass-catching role scaled back even if he plays, as coach Sean McVay recently referred to the tight end's hand contusion as "pretty gnarly".