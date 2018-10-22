Rams' Tyler Higbee: Continues disappearing act in Week 7
Higbee played 42 of 61 offensive snaps but failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 39-10 win over San Francisco.
Higbee's now gone consecutive games without a reception and has just five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown for the season. Unless he suddenly becomes more involved in the offense, the third-year tight end out of Western Kentucky should be ignored in all fantasy settings.
