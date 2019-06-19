Higbee is facing increased competition from Gerald Everett, who appeared much improved during the offseason program, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.

The Rams have favored Higbee's blocking over Everett's receiving ability for the starting job, but it may be a different story now that the latter is becoming more comfortable as a blocker. There's also the matter of Cooper Kupp (knee) not being a lock for Week 1, which could inspire coach Sean McVay to place a greater emphasis on throwing to his tight ends. Of course, the same scenario also would encourage increase use of two-TE formations, something the Rams started to do after Kupp suffered his season-ending ACL tear in November. Regardless of the different scenarios, the 26-year-old Higbee hasn't shown much hint of upside beyond his receptions totals from the past two years (25 and 24).