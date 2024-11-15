Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Higbee (knee) is "a couple weeks away" from making his return, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee's making progress in his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in last season's playoffs, but his return to game action is still multiple weeks away. Once cleared to come off the PUP list, Higbee will presumably require a ramp-up period in practice before he's ready to make his season debut. Davis Allen has taken over as the Rams' top tight end in recent weeks, leapfrogging Colby Parkinson on the depth chart.