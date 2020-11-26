Coach Sean McVay said Higbee suffered an elbow injury during Monday's win at Tampa Bay and is considered "day-to-day," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee picked up the issue in the second half of the aforementioned game, logging 72 percent of the snaps on offense (52 of 72) in the process. The mark is his second lowest of the campaign and limited him to four catches (on four targets) for 19 yards. The Rams will reveal Higbee's activity level upon the release of Wednesday's injury report.