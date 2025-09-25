Higbee was limited at Thursday's practice due to a hip injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee has received at least a 50 percent snap share in all three of the Rams' games this season, but with just four catches (on six targets) for 37 yards and no touchdowns to date, he doesn't hold much sway in terms of fantasy. Fellow TE Colby Parkinson (shoulder) also had a cap on his reps Thursday, which leaves Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson as the current healthy options at the position on the active roster.