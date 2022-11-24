Higbee was limited in practice Wednesday due to a knee issue, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee is one of the few Rams' skill-position players to have avoided the injury bug this season, ranging between 71 and 97 percent of the snaps through 10 games. On Sunday at New Orleans, he rang in at 92 percent on his way to four catches (on eight targets) for 45 yards. Now with a health concern in tow, though, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on. If he's able to suit up for Sunday's contest at Kansas City, Higbee won't be working with Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck). Instead, Bryce Perkins likely will be under center, as he's slated to get the bulk of the first-team reps this week while John Wolford works his way back from a stiff neck.