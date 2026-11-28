Higbee has been diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion that he sustained in the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers in Week 12, and his status for Week 13 against the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3 won't be known until Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee is considered week-to-week, and his status for Thursday's game won't be known until the Rams resume practicing during Week 13 prep. The Rams are already expected to be without Davis Allen (ankle) for multiple weeks, and the absence of Higbee would leave Colby Parkinson and Max Klare as the team's top options at tight end against Kansas City.