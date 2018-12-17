Higbee caught both his targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.

After a four-game stretch where Higbee turned 18 targets into 13 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown, he's now caught just three passes for 23 yards the past two weeks. Instead, it's been fellow tight end Gerald Everett -- nine receptions for 75 yards -- who has been more involved the past two games. With Everett clearly distancing himself in the passing-attack pecking order, it's difficult to trust Higbee in any fantasy setting heading into Week 16.

