Higbee caught two of three targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 35-21 win over the Raiders.

Higbee was expected to have a chance to see an increase in production with wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) unavailable, but the tight end put together a disappointing performance. Fellow tight ends Colby Parkinson (5-48-0) and Davis Allen (4-20-2) had more impressive days, and it may be hard to predict which of the three will be the go-to option any given week until Terrance Ferguson (ankle) returns from injured reserve.