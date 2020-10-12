Higbee caught both his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 30-10 win over Washington.
With just seven receptions for 72 yards over the past three weeks, Higbee's fantasy value continues to dwindle. Making matters worse, fellow tight end Gerald Everett led the Rams in receiving with four receptions for 90 yards Sunday. Higbee also only ran 16 routes, which tied for his lowest mark of the season. He's currently difficult to trust in most settings.
