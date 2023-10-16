Higbee secured two of three targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

The veteran tight end's day was unfortunately defined by a big drop instead of the two catches he did make. A third-down pass from Matthew Stafford bounced just off of Higbee's fingertips, which turned what would've been a six-yard touchdown into a 25-yard field goal from Brett Maher. Through two games since Cooper Kupp's return to the lineup, Higbee has just six targets and four catches for 38 yards, and the lack of volume makes it a difficult task to trust him in fantasy lineups while Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua continue to dominate the attention of Stafford. A Steelers defense that has been respectable at defending against tight ends lies in wait in Week 7.