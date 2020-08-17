Higbee said he tried to take advantage of the increased opportunities presented to him late last season and prove he can be relied on in the passing attack, Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

With 43 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the 2019 season, Higbee certainly proved capable of being a reliable contributor for head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff. It's not a lock Higbee picks up where he left off, though. To start, it's a small sample, and fourth-year tight end Gerald Everett will also be involved in the passing attack. Still, Higbee is the superior blocker of the two, and he's already showcased his ability to make an impact. A career-best statline this season shouldn't surprise.