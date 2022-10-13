Higbee was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Higbee joined Cooper Kupp (foot) on the sideline to kick off Week 6 prep, which isn't surprising after coach Sean McVay told Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times earlier Wednesday that the teams will "be smart" with a few key contributors this week. Kupp and Higbee rank first and second on the team in terms of catches, targets and receiving yards, respectively, this season, so their statuses will be of keen interest as the weekend approaches.