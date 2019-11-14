Play

Higbee didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Over the last six games, fellow tight end Gerald Everett has put together a 28-322-2 line on 49 targets. Meanwhile, Higbee has been contained to 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for 151 yards and no scores during that span. He's now the less healthy of the two as well -- Everett was limited by a wrist issue Wednesday -- further hurting Higbee's prospects.

