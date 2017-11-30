Rams' Tyler Higbee: Doesn't practice due to illness
Higbee missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The illness could be a temporary concern, but Higbee's activity level this week will reveal its severity. On the season, he's been a sporadic contributor, surpassing 25 yards receiving three times in 11 games, despite earning nearly 75 percent of the offensive snaps.
