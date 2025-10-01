Higbee (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Rams, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Higbee played through a hip issue this past Sunday against the Colts, earning a 55 percent snap share and hauling in two of five targets for 25 yards. He then was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate and was a DNP at Tuesday's walkthrough due to the same health concern. Now that Higbee is unlikely to play Week 5, Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson and perhaps even rookie second-round pick Terrance Ferguson are poised to handle TE reps Thursday.