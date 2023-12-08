Higbee (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website reports.

Higbee was forced out of last Sunday's win over the Browns and diagnosed with a neck stinger. He hasn't been practicing this week and now figures to be replaced by some combination of Hunter Long, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins. The best bet for playing time and targets would seem to be Long, who took 33 percent of snaps last week while Allen got only two percent and Hopkins was a healthy scratch.