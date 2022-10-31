Higbee (neck) finished with two receptions (six targets) for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Higbee had a rough go of things Sunday, starting with an injury scare after a big hit early in the contest. The 29-year-old was able to return to the field Sunday, but he probably wishes he didn't after dropping a wide-open pass late in the game that should have went for a long touchdown. After posting three double-digit target games through the first five weeks of the season, the veteran tight end has fallen off with just three receptions for 22 yards over his last two. Higbee could see his usage jump back up if Cooper Kupp (ankle) can't suit up for Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay, as the Rams have very little receiving depth at any position in 2022.