Rams' Tyler Higbee: Eclipses 100 yards again
Higbee had seven catches (11 targets) for 116 yards in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Seahawks.
Gerald Everett (knee) was held out of action yet again, which opened the door for Higbee to go off for 100-plus yards for the second consecutive game. All it took for the Rams' tight end position to go from a black hole to a fantasy gold mine was for one of the two co-starters to be removed from the picture. There was nothing in Higbee's prior career numbers to suggest that he could be such an offensive force, but with two weeks of proof in front of us, the tight end is a must-add and a likely TE1 against Dallas if Everett remains on the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...