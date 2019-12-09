Higbee had seven catches (11 targets) for 116 yards in Sunday's 28-12 win over the Seahawks.

Gerald Everett (knee) was held out of action yet again, which opened the door for Higbee to go off for 100-plus yards for the second consecutive game. All it took for the Rams' tight end position to go from a black hole to a fantasy gold mine was for one of the two co-starters to be removed from the picture. There was nothing in Higbee's prior career numbers to suggest that he could be such an offensive force, but with two weeks of proof in front of us, the tight end is a must-add and a likely TE1 against Dallas if Everett remains on the shelf.