Higbee (chest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.
Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, Higbee -- who was hospitalized Monday night due to a chest injury that he sustained during the Rams' wild-card win over the Vikings -- subsequently made the trip home with the team, and at this stage is expected to be available for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Eagles. Added context regarding the tight end's status is set to arrive Thursday, when the Rams hold an actual practice.
