Rams' Tyler Higbee: Exits Sunday's game
RotoWire Staff
Higbee was forced out of Sunday's game against the 49ers with a neck injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Before exiting the contest, Higbee caught one of his two targets for 10 yards. Next up for the Rams' tight end reps in his absence is Brycen Hopkins.
