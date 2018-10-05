Rams' Tyler Higbee: Expected to play Sunday
Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that he expects Higbee (knee) to take the field Sunday in Seattle, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Per Hammond, Higbee has yet to practice since injuring his knee last Thursday against the Vikings. McVay must have some degree of confidence that a focus on rehab will be enough for Higbee to be ready for the Rams' upcoming visit to the Pacific Northwest. That said, Higbee would allay some concern about his availability with a return to practice Friday.
