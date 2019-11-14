Play

Coach Sean McVay expects Higbee (knee) to play Sunday versus the Bears, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

McVay's sentiment extends to fellow tight end Gerald Everett (wrist). Higbee himself was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, so he'll seek to increase his reps Thursday and/or Friday in order to back up McVay's statement.

