Higbee secured two of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Aside from two short gains during the Rams' final scoring drive of the game, Higbee's biggest contribution was securing a John Wolford fumble, which allowed Matt Gay to boot a 54-yard field goal to make it a one-point game at the half. The Seahawks looked to be a chance for Higbee to return to prominence after the veteran tight end put up a zero in the stat sheet in Week 12 against the Chiefs, but instead, the Rams struggled to get anything going in the air yet again. It'll be hard for fantasy managers to rely on Higbee, even at such a thin fantasy position, with a Week 14 matchup against the Raiders ahead on Thursday.