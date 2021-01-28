Higbee finished the 2020 regular season with 44 receptions for 521 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. He also added three catches for nine yards through Los Angeles' two playoff contests.

The fifth-year tight end was a popular 2020 breakout target after piling up 43 receptions, 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the 2019 campaign. Unfortunately, the production didn't carry over. To start, the Rams turned to the rushing attack more frequently. After having the eighth highest passing-play percentage (62.0) during the 2019 campaign, Los Angeles dipped to a 26th-ranked 55.8 mark this season. Additionally, fellow tight end Gerald Everett finished with career-high totals in receptions, receiving yards and offensive snaps to cut into Higbee's production. While Everett hits free agency during the offseason, the Rams also selected tight end Brycen Hopkins in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he's athletically gifted and a potential Everett replacement. Los Angeles could also add to the position in the draft or free agency.