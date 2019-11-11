Play

Higbee caught three of his four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 17-12 loss to Pittsburgh.

Higbee's now up to a pedestrian 21 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown, and this was the seventh consecutive game that he's failed to make a meaningful fantasy impact. Gerald Everett's emergence as a pass-catching tight end limits Higbee potential moving forward, too.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories