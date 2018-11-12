Higbee caught all three of his targets for 25 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-31 win over Seattle. He also played 50 of 65 offensive snaps.

The second-year starter has been more involved in the passing attack of late with six receptions for 71 yards and a score over the past three weeks. Obviously, those aren't standout fantasy marks, and Higbee's upside will likely remain capped. Still, wide receiver Cooper Kupp (knee) has been ruled out for the year, so there is potential for the tight end to see his role in the offense grow down the stretch. Higbee and the Rams also draw a soft matchup in Week 11. The Chiefs have surrendered bottom-10 ranks in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (700) to tight ends this season.