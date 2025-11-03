Higbee recorded three receptions on four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints.

Higbee opened up the scoring for the Rams as he got wide open on a play-action fake for a one-yard score. He faded to the background of the offense thereafter, though he does have at least four targets in five of his last six games. Higbee is touchdown dependent, however, as he's been held below 30 yards in all but two contests on the campaign.