Higbee caught four of five targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.

For the second straight game, the tight end led the Rams in receiving, although Higbee only managed 101 yards between the two contests. He also scored his fifth TD of the season and second in the last three games on a three-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. Higbee will look to keep rolling during a Week 16 trip to Seattle that will likely decide the winner of the NFC West.