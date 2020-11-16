Higbee caught three of six targets for a season-high 60 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win over Seattle.

The fifth-year tight end was particularly instrumental on Los Angeles' second drive with receptions of 39 and 14 yards before a rushing score from running back Darrell Henderson put Los Angeles in the lead for good. Higbee's been quiet since scoring three touchdowns Week 2 against Philadelphia, but this was a better outing and could prove to be a sign of things to come. Fantasy managers will still probably want to keep expectations in check, though.