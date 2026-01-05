Higbee caught five of six targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Cardinals.

Higbee hit the ground running in his return to action after missing six contests with an ankle injury, leading the team in receiving yards while reeling in a 22-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The tight end has now finished his regular season having caught 25 of 36 targets for 281 yards and three touchdowns over 10 contests. He'll now look to build off of his performance against Arizona when the Rams travel to face the Panthers in the wild-card round Saturday.