Higbee had three receptions on six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 35-7 win over Jacksonville.

Higbee wound up finishing second in team targets behind WR Davante Adams with Puka Nacua (ankle) sitting out the overseas contest in London. That's where the good news ends, as rookie TE Terrance Ferguson cashed in a 31-yard touchdown with his only reception Sunday. Higbee will carry a 13-121-1 receiving line into the Rams' upcoming bye week, numbers that should keep him off the fantasy radar when the team resumes play against the Saints on Nov. 2.