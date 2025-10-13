Higbee recorded four receptions on four targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens.

The Rams had a disjointed offensive showing, as they were out-possessed by a wide margin by the Ravens and were also dealing with a hobbled Puka Nacua (ankle). Higbee stepped up to lead the team in receiving yards while tallying the game-clinching score early in the third quarter on an eight-yard reception. That was Higbee's first touchdown of the season, and Sunday marked only the third time he's recorded multiple catches in a game.