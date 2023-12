Higbee recorded four receptions on five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Commanders.

Higbee remained in his typical role as a complementary pass catcher alongside the team's primary targets, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. There was little notable about his production to the outcome of the game, and Higbee has now failed to reach 40 receiving yards in five straight contests.