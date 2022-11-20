Higbee brought in four of eight targets for 45 yards in the Rams' 27-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The veteran tight end tied for the team lead in receptions with Allen Robinson on what appeared to be a potentially big day in the making for the Rams passing attack before Matthew Stafford was forced back into concussion protocol. Higbee figures to remain busy no matter who's under center for Los Angeles in a Week 12 road battle against the Chiefs considering his elevated role in the absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle) for what could be the rest of the season.