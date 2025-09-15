Higbee recorded four receptions on four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 33-19 win over the Titans.

Higbee didn't see a target in Week 1, but he finished third on the team in opportunities in Sunday's win. He was particularly involved early in the contest, as three of his four receptions came on the Rams' first three offensive possessions. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams will likely dominate targets in the offense, leading to a relatively unpredictable role for Higbee on a week-to-week basis.