Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee has practiced in full the last two weeks but is still waiting to make his 2024 season debut after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee last January and undergoing surgery. If Higbee misses Thursday's game versus San Francisco, Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long could serve as the Rams' tight ends. The Rams also have Davis Allen on the roster, but he's been listed as a non-participant in the team's first two Week 15 practice reports due to a shoulder injury.