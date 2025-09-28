Higbee (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Colts, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran tight end had put in a full session Wednesday before apparently suffering a hip injury in Thursday's practice and then missing Friday's session, an absence head coach Sean McVay termed a veteran rest day. Higbee indeed will be in uniform Sunday and attempt to get more mileage of his No. 1 tight end role, which thus far this season has only netted a 4-37-0 line on six targets over three games.