Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but the tight end is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams are giving questionable designations to both of their top pass catchers in Higbee and wideout Cooper Kupp (foot), but McVay doesn't believe either player is in serious danger of missing the Week 6 contest. With offseason pickup Allen Robinson having yet to demonstrate much of a rapport with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Higbee has established himself as the Rams' clear No. 2 target behind Kupp. Through five games, Higbee has yet to find the end zone, but he's amassed 33 catches for 290 yards on 48 targets.