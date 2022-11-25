Rams head coach Sean McVay said Higbee (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Rams appear content to wait and see how Higbee progresses from the knee injury through the weekend before a formal decision on his status is made when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Higbee appeared on the Rams' injury report with the knee issue after he recorded four receptions for 45 yards on eight targets in last Sunday's loss to the Saints. He didn't practice Wednesday and was then estimated as a limited participant on Thursday's report, but it's unclear if he's healthy enough to fill his usual role as the Rams' top tight end. Even if Higbee is good to go this weekend, he won't have the luxury of working with Matthew Stafford (concussion/neck), who has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest. The Rams are likely to turn to third-stringer Bryce Perkins to direct their offense, after he took the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week while Stafford was sidelined and while No. 2 quarterback John Wolford (neck) was limited.