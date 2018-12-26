Rams' Tyler Higbee: Grabs one reception against Cards
Higbee caught his lone target for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-9 win over Arizona.
The tight end's reception came in the first quarter and set up a Robert Woods' rushing touchdown on the following play. Higbee has started all 15 games and has 695 offensive snaps this year, however, he's been targeted just 33 times on 216 receiving routes. While he's flashed potential in the passing game, fellow tight end Gerald Everett has clearly been the preferred target, and Everett has been particularly strong of late with 14 receptions for 103 yards over the past three weeks. Considering the recent trend, Higbee's fantasy upside projects to remain limited heading into Week 17 and throughout the postseason.
