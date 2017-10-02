Higbee caught three of six targets for 47 yards during Sunday's 35-30 win over Dallas.

Higbee led all Los Angeles tight ends with 47 offensive snaps again this week, and he was targeted twice as much as rookie Gerald Everett. Everett caught one of three looks for just eight yards and played only 21 offensive snaps Sunday. While Higbee clearly reamins ahead of Everett on the depth chart, the rookie is going to remain involved in the passing attack. Additionally, this was the first game of the season that tight end Derek Carrier didn't haul in a pass. With quarterback Jared Goff spreading the ball around to his entire receiver corps, Higbee's piece of the pie is too small to move the fantasy needle in most settings.